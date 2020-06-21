The week in pictures

GOTTA LOVE A PARADE … A motorcade of cars from area towns, accompanied by emergency vehicles, rolls toward Mount Desert Island High School for the drive-in graduation ceremony June 7. ISLANDER PHOTO BY DICK BROOM
SIGN THE SIGNS … As the graduates prepared for their big day on June 7, they took time to sign each other’s placards that were out in front of the school showing the public the graduating Class of 2020. During the ceremony, the placards were set up in the place where each graduate could park their vehicle for the ceremony. Continue inside for more coverage of the Mount Desert Island High School’s Class of 2020. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY