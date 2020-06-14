The week in pictures

TOP PLACING TRAILERS … Scientists played by Meadow Gilley (left), Olivia Fonseca (middle) and Lolietta Ellis are featured in a movie trailer called “Save the Earth Y’all,” that placed second in the Maine Science Festival this year. Fellow student Perley Ellis also helped make this film. All three of the winning 2020 Maine Science Festival films in the middle school category were made by Tremont Consolidated School students. As part of the festival, students are encouraged to create a movie trailer, “for a movie that does not exist (yet).” There are only two categories, middle and high school. Each trailer cannot be longer than a minute and must contain science. All of the participating students were in the sixth grade and worked with science teacher, Jane White, and computer science teacher, Iris Meehan, for about three months to make the films. Placing first was “The 3 Little Big Rocks,” made by Isaiah Brugman Rhiel, Cameron Carter and Rykin Hamor. In third place was the film “Spooky Evil Plant,” by Pixie Urquhart-Asbury, Allibeth Homer and Gabrielle Pinkham. PHOTO COURTESY OF IRIS MEEHAN/TREMONT CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL
FRESH START … A crew at work marking parking spaces last week in the freshly paved parking lot at the Hulls Cove Visitor Center in Acadia National Park. ISLANDER PHOTO BY LIZ GRAVES
ISLAND PRIDE … Graduation celebrations were held Friday in the Cranberry Isles for two eighth grade students in the K-8 school, which this year meets at the Ashley Bryan School on Islesford. A ceremony for April Mocarsky, left, was held on the porch of the Islesford school. At right, Jessica Sanborn celebrated at the Cranberry General Store on Great Cranberry Island. Both gatherings included speeches from teachers and the graduates and a parade. PHOTO COURTESY OF MOCARSKY FAMILY
MOVING ON UP TO HIGH SCHOOL … Graduate Seth Parent stands with his mom, Jaslyn Gauthier, during the graduation ceremony on Tuesday night. He and his classmates presented their parents with flowers to show their appreciation. Tremont Consolidated School did eighth grade graduation a bit differently this year because of COVID-19. Families parked their vehicles on the athletic field behind the school and participated in the ceremony. Principal Jandrea True said this class held a special place in her heart because she was their fourth-grade teacher when she was hired as principal midway through the school year in 2016. COURTESY OF PAULA DOWSLAND
MOVING ON UP TO HIGH SCHOOL … Graduate Chloe Butler stands on the outdoor stage during the student recognition portion of the ceremony. COURTESY OF PAULA DOWSLAND
MOVING ON UP TO HIGH SCHOOL … Tremont Consolidated School did eighth grade graduation a bit differently this year because of COVID-19. Families parked their vehicles on the athletic field behind the school and participated in the ceremony. COURTESY OF PAULA DOWSLAND
MOVING ON UP TO HIGH SCHOOL … Graduate Ryan Mitchell received one of this year's Principal's Awards during the graduation ceremony for outstanding contribution to the school. COURTESY OF PAULA DOWSLAND
