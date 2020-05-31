The week in pictures

FLYING HOUSE … A new duplex is being built on Rodick Street in Bar Harbor and parts of it were installed by crane last week. The new building is a partnership between Vicki Hall and Hatsana Phanthavong, who plans to live in one side. They plan to rent out the other side, Phanthavong said, though the pandemic may put that on hold. A smaller house on the property was demolished in the last several months. The new, modular building was built by Trenton-based Coastal Builders & Sons. PHOTO COURTESY OF DUSTIN GALLANT
HALIBUT HAUL … Cory and Genevieve McDonald of Stonington pose with their first halibut of the season last week on Genevieve’s lobster boat, Hello Darlings II. They even caught it on the first hook of the trawl, she said. Genevieve is a member of the Maine House of Representatives, representing a district that includes Cranberry Isles, Southwest Harbor, Tremont, Swan’s Island and Frenchboro. PHOTO COURTESY OF GENEVIEVE MCDONALD
