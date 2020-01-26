The week in pictures

MARCHING ON … The power of the vote was the focus of the Island Women’s March held on the Village Green Saturday. Co-sponsored by Indivisible MDI, it was the fourth annual event since Women’s Marches were held worldwide in January 2017. About 175 people gathered to hear speakers including local students, state representatives and Maine Secretary of State Matt Dunlap, who grew up in Bar Harbor.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY KATE COUGH
WHERE IN THE WORLD IS … Ten students competed in the annual National Geographic GeoBee at Conners Emerson last Friday. The students, in grades five through eight, answered questions about U.S. states, wildlife habitats, oceans, continents, rivers and cities around the world. The competition was tough. Two finalists, Alex Ren (left) and Kasch Warner, competed in a tie-breaker round. Eventually Ren answered the winning question correctly, with Warner as runner up. Ren will go on to compete in the statewide GeoBee. ISLANDER PHOTO BY BECKY PRITCHARD
WE HAVE A DREAM … Over 50 people of all ages marched to honor the life, work, and teachings of Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, on the holiday that bears his name. Planned by the MDI Martin Luther King Day Committee, the march began and ended at the YWCA of Mount Desert Island.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY BECKY PRITCHARD
LOOK, MA! NO HANDS … Doughnut eaters face off Saturday at the Fifth Annual Bar Harbor Winter Beer Fest Saturday outside Atlantic Brewing Midtown on Cottage Street. The event is organized by the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce and Atlantic Brewing. PHOTO COURTESY OF ATLANTIC BREWING COMPANY
