The kids are all right

BAR HARBOR — Police here respond to numerous reports of animals left alone inside cars, but an Oct. 11 incident was unusual even for them. Sgt. Chris Wharff checked on two goats inside a vehicle parked on Mount Desert Street with the windows closed. Wharff determined the goats were not in distress and took no further action.

A Southwest Harbor man was charged with leaving the scene of an accident Oct. 10. Police said he drove off after his 2003 Ford pickup rear-ended a 2017 Subaru driven by Lori McElroy, 61, of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Lucas Lemoine, 35, reportedly was driving on Route 102 near the Town Hill Market when his truck hit the rear of McElroy’s car. A witness provided police with a license plate number and said the truck had turned onto the Indian Point Road. Southwest Harbor police located the vehicle at Lemoine’s home, but he was not there. Lemoine later came into the Bar Harbor police station and was summonsed.

A Bar Harbor man was arrested early Sunday after crashing his 2001 Ford van on the Eagle Lake Road.

Francisco Martinez, 30, was charged with operating while under the influence and operating without a driver’s license. According to police, the Ford, which is considered a total loss, left the road and struck trees.

Two drivers hit the same deer Saturday on Route 3 near Northeast Creek.

Richard Oczkowski, 69, of Bar Harbor was first to hit the deer with his 2015 Toyota pickup. Mary Osier, 27, of Trenton was driving in the opposite direction in a 2006 Chevrolet and unable to avoid the deer lying on the road.

Police said failure to yield the right-of-way caused a two-vehicle crash Saturday at the intersection of Norway Drive and the Eagle Lake Road.

Boyd Palmer, 87, of Bar Harbor reportedly pulled his 2012 Ford out of the intersection and into the path of a 2008 GMC pickup driven by Rhys Goff, 26, also of Bar Harbor. No injuries were reported, but both vehicles needed to be towed from the scene.

A woman who was warned for disorderly conduct late Friday at an Eden Street hotel was arrested on that charge a short time later at a different hotel.

Nicole Campas, 39, of Justice, Ill., was arrested for disorderly conduct and taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth. Police said Campas was intoxicated and trying to pick fights with people she was staying with.

A driver of a van taking cruise ship passengers for tours was warned Saturday to comply with the licensing requirements in town ordinances regarding taxis.

A 21-year-old Bar Harbor man was arrested Oct. 11 for allegedly shoplifting several bottles of health supplements from a Cottage Street business.

Cameron Baker was charged with theft and violating the conditions of his release.

Police received a complaint Oct. 11 that someone dumped lobster bait on the shore in Town Hill.

A hunting rifle was taken in a burglary of a Town Hill residence reported Oct. 10.

Mount Desert

A Citgo sign set up for Sunday’s Mount Desert Island Marathon was reported stolen Monday. A similar sign went missing after last year’s marathon. The thief or thieves can return the sign without fear of being charged, police said.

No injuries were reported in a rear-end collision Oct. 12 on Peabody Drive.

Vittoria McIlhenny, 77, of Mount Desert was slowing to make a left turn when her 2002 Subaru was struck from behind by a 2003 Subaru driven by Rebecca Brugman, 44, of Southwest Harbor.

Southwest Harbor

Police confiscated marijuana and alcohol from a driver of a pickup stopped Monday on Main Street for speeding and vehicle defects. On Friday, a driver stopped for speeding had marijuana seized. In both cases, the drivers are under 21, the age at which pot possession is legal in Maine.

A business reported Friday that three company checks had been forged and cashed. The theft is under investigation.

Jeffrey Sanford, 37, of Southwest Harbor was summonsed Friday on a charge of operating after suspension after being stopped for driving without license plate lights.

Trenton

A business reported Monday that vehicle inspection stickers had been either lost or stolen. Maine State Police are assisting the sheriff’s department in the investigation.

Swans Island

The theft of checks was reported Oct. 6.