The Islander launches podcast

ELLSWORTH — The Mount Desert Islander, in collaboration with its sister weeklies and VillageSoup, can now add “podcaster” to its repertoire, with the launch of its new podcast, “The Weekly.”

Since airing its first episode in July, the team at “The Weekly,” led by Chris Crockett, the publisher at the Islander and its sister publications, delivers new episodes every Monday on major platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Buzzsprout.

Episodes can also be streamed by visiting the newspapers’ websites.

The new venture is powered by VillageSoup and is a collaboration between the Islander, The Ellsworth American and the recently formed MaineStay Media Group, which includes weekly newspapers The Courier-Gazette, Camden Herald, Republican Journal and Free Press.

Hosts Tyler Curtis-Southard, Rebecca Alley and Kate Cough – before her departure to the Maine Monitor – explore topics important to those who love Maine, from aquaculture to voting rights to how climate change will affect Acadia National Park.

Curtis-Southard is the chief meteorologist and producer with VillageSoup and Alley is a reporter with The American and Islander.

The team also catches up with famous faces like Zachary Fowler, a Union resident and winner of season three of the reality survival show “Alone,” and Dr. Nirav Shah, the director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, who has been front and center for Mainers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

For its first episode, the team at “The Weekly” discussed with Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows the topic of election integrity and how she is the first woman in the state’s history to hold the job.

Additionally, “The Weekly” covers traditions that matter to Mainers, like the return of the Blue Hill and Union fairs, and the endeavors fellow community members undertake, from local entrepreneurs to lobstermen at the backbone of the fishing industry.

This week, listen to part one of a two-part series about aquaculture, where the team will dive deeper into proposed salmon farm projects in Frenchman Bay and Belfast.

Future episodes set to air this fall will include a Halloween special and a look at the Islander’s 20th birthday.

Listeners can email questions and suggestions for the podcast to [email protected]