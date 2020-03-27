“The Day the Music Died” – for an hour

ELLSWORTH — Radio station Star 97.7 announced Friday that it’s going to stop the music for one hour on Tuesday, March 31 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. to air an informational program with two local physicians about the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is something the station has never done before, said co-owner and general manager Mark Osborne in a statement.

“These unusual times call for unusual measures,” he said. “For the first time in the radio station’s history, Star 97.7 is going to stop the station’s ‘Smooth Rock ‘n Roll’ music for one hour.

“During that hour, our morning host, Paul Dupuis, will be interviewing two local physicians; Dr. Sheena Whittaker from N. Light Maine Coast Hospital in Ellsworth and Dr. Michael Murnik from N. Light Blue Hill Hospital. Each physician will be answering questions live that will have been submitted from local citizens pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Star 97.7 is inviting listeners to send in their coronavirus questions for the doctors prior to the program. They may do so through the station’s Facebook page, or by email at [email protected].

“We are extremely grateful for this amazing public service being provided by two of our local Hancock County hospitals,” said Osborne. “That these two physicians are taking time out of their already overloaded schedules to address the concerns of our local citizens, speaks volumes about the importance of the subject matter.”