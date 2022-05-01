The Chart Room changes hands 

HULLS COVE — Bar Harbor restauranteur Michael Boland and his partners Cassidy Pappas and Martin Sheridan have purchased The Chart Room restaurant.

The Chart Room, owned for 30 years by Terri and Jeff Needham, has been a spot for folks to enjoy fresh seafood with an ideal view of Hulls Cove.

Boland and his partners have been under contract to buy the restaurant, along with its neighboring five Tide Watch Cabins, since November 2021. Boland wanted to invest in The Chart Room with his partners because of its reputation for having a location that overlooks the water on the way to Bar Harbor.

“Terri and Jeff created a very special place. The business they built was a good investment and will continue to be profitable,” he said. “There are big shoes to fill. Terri and Jeff did a fantastic job over the last 20-plus years, and we want to continue that.”

Boland said that they plan to keep mostly the same decor, vibe, menu and professional, friendly service. Chef Robert Higgins and General Manager Keileigh Porter will remain at The Chart Room.

“Almost all of the perennial favorites of the regulars who have supported The Chart Room for years will stay, but of course we’ll be subtracting some items, tweaking others and adding a few of our own,” Boland said.

The new owners say they are excited to rebuild some of the restaurant’s pier and add a bar for guests who are waiting for a table or having a smaller meal with a drink.

“The plans are to run the best restaurant we can. It’s an honor to carry it on,” Boland said.