The Bear Hunt comes to MDI 

During Spring Break communities across the country set up “bear hunts” to entertain folks taking their exercise breaks. Why not also do it during a pandemic.

To participate put a teddy bear in a front window beginning April 13 so families can go on a bear hunt.

Families can walk (or drive) around neighborhoods and try to spot as many bears as possible.

Post Pictures of your hunt and your bear to the Bear Hunt MDI facebook page and an album will be created.

The bear hunt is based on a children’s book by Michael Rosen and Helen Oxenbury called” We’re Going On A Bear Hunt.”.

Want the book?

https://www.shermans.com/search/site/Going%20on%20a%20bear%20hunt