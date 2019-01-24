Temporary bridge to open

TREMONT — Clark Bridge, next to the Tremont Consolidated School, is scheduled to close the first week of February.

A temporary, 19-foot, one-lane bridge next to the existing bridge will be open for through traffic due to that closure. Traffic lights will control the alternating one-way vehicle flow on the temporary bridge, which is expected to be used until the end of August.

Work on the Clark Bridge includes demolition and reconstruction of the nearly century-old structure that passes over Marshal Brook.