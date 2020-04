MOUNT DESERT — On the recommendation of Town Manager Durlin Lunt, the Board of Selectmen has voted to increase from $400,000 to $500,000 the amount to be transferred from the town’s Undesignated Funds Balance to reduce the total amount that taxpayers will owe next year. If approved by voters at town meeting, that change will reduce the estimated tax rate by 5 cents, to $8.22 per $1,000 of property valuation. The current year’s tax rate is $7.95.