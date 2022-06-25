Taqueria opens in Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR — A new women-owned taqueria and cantina will be opening soon at 37 Cottage St. Business partners Olivia Geandreau and Milica Milosevicc founded Langosta (Spanish for lobster) with an aim to introduce Mexican street food to Bar Harbor.

Geandreau of Trenton and Milosevicc of Serbia became friends while waiting tables in town and started to make plans to form their first business.

“We’ve been serving for a long time, so we wanted to try a taqueria, and since we’re in Bar Harbor, we wanted to add a secret element,” Geandreau said.

Their seasonal taqueria will not only feature a variety of meat and seafood tacos, but also burritos, bowls, appetizers and a selection of margaritas.

Since the partners signed their lease in March, they have been renovating and decorating the Cottage Street space for opening day. The small space, which briefly housed Aloha Poke Bowl Restaurant, features pastel-colored modern décor with a nautical, Mexican twist.

“We want to start small and see how it goes before we do anything else,” Geandreau said.

The women share a passion for Mexican food and feel their taqueria will attract business from theater patrons to cruisers. Their eatery, which has a full bar, will offer both dine-in and take-out options. “I think we’ll do a lot of take-out for locals,” Milosevicc said.

The owners have already been hosting occasional pop-up events that feature items from their menu, but the restaurant’s official opening is scheduled for June 30. With additional staff, Geandreau and Milosevicc are confident they will be able to stay open most days throughout the season. They also have plans to host occasional popups throughout the year.