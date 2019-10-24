Tan Turtle closes with little notice

MOUNT DESERT — The Tan Turtle Tavern, a popular Northeast Harbor restaurant, closed for good on Sunday.

Owner Steven Foss announced the closing last Tuesday. He said his other restaurant, The Turtle in Ellsworth, would be closing the same day.

He declined to say why the restaurants were going out of business.

The Tan Turtle had been open in leased space at the Kimball Terrace Inn for three and a half years, but its presence in Northeast Harbor goes back farther. Rob DeGennaro opened the original Tan Turtle at 151 Main Street in 2007. It was destroyed by fire two years later.

DeGennaro reopened the restaurant at the Kimball Terrace Inn in the spring of 2016. A year later he sold it to Foss, the restaurant’s chef.

Foss opened The Turtle on High Street in Ellsworth a little more than a year ago.

Both restaurants, which featured family friendly pub food, had been open year round.

Reporter Kate Cough contributed to this story.