Talking personal finance

BAR HARBOR — Elise Frank, a local Edward Jones financial advisor, will host a coffee club at Mount Dessert Bakery at 10 a.m. on the third Wednesday of every month.

The coffee club is an informal gathering whereby Edward Jones financial advisors provide an update on the stock market and the economy in a relaxed environment.

“The coffee club offers us an opportunity to learn from one another and receive market updates,” Frank said. “I look forward to keeping individual investors informed about the current market and economy, as well as have fun and get to know some of my neighbors.”

Contact Frank at 288-3903.