Talk about policing 

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Police departments will hold a public forum webinar about police practices and policies Tuesday, July 7, at 6 p.m.

The departments “welcome this opportunity for community engagement and recognize that the Black Lives Matter movement is integral to this discussion,” a statement on a POLCO online survey related to the forum said.

The next local Black Lives Matter march and rally is set for Sunday, July 5, at 5 p.m. at the Village Green.

Maine law enforcement agencies issued a statement in early June condemning the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis. The Chiefs of Police Association, Sheriff’s Association and State Police also released a seven-page summary of current practices related to hiring, training, de–escalation, use of force, body cameras and a national police misconduct registry.