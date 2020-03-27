Taking out papers

BAR HARBOR — Residents interested in running for open seats on the Town Council, Superintending School Committee and High School Trustees are encouraged to contact the town clerk to ask for nomination papers to be mailed, even though town offices are closed to the public.

The terms of current Town Councilors Erin Early-Ward, Stephen Coston and Jill Goldthwait expire this year. On the school committee, Robin Sue Tapley and Dwayne Bolt’s terms expire. Sandy McFarland is the Bar Harbor representative to the High School Trustees whose seat is up for reelection.

Contact the town clerk’s office at 288-4098 or [email protected] to request nomination papers. The deadline for filing completed nomination papers with the clerk is April 24 at 5 p.m.

Residents will vote for these elected officials at Town Meeting elections in June.