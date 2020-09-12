SWH Fleet race winners

SOUTHWEST HARBOR – Nine Bullseye sailboats competed during July and August under the auspices of the Southwest Harbor Fleet. The SWH Fleet, started by Richard E. Rowse, began as the Southwest Harbor Yacht Racing Association in 1959 and was later incorporated as a nonprofit organization in 1963. Initially, Cape Cod Bullseyes, a 16-foot fiberglass replica of a 1914 Herreshoff 12, a popular small sloop design, were rented by the half–day from Jim Willis’s Boathouse but were subsequently purchased by enthusiastic sailing families.

The winner of the 2020 July series was Mark Kryder. Commodore Charlie Hudson took first place for the August series. Courses were set by Race Committee Chairman Steve Homer.

Due to the COVID–19 pandemic, the fleet did not participate in its traditional post–race weekly teas held at the homes of fleet members. However, racers enjoyed one season’s end tea on the deck at the home of Laurie Towers, where trophies were awarded.

There is great enthusiasm for the future of the fleet, which welcomes sailors of all skill levels. For more information, enter SWH Fleet in your web browser. Questions may be emailed to [email protected]