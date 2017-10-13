Saturday - Oct 14, 2017
A LifeFlight helicopter ambulance is scheduled to visit the Southwest Harbor Fire Department's open house on Oct. 14. FILE PHOTO

SWH Fire Department open house set

October 13, 2017 by on Arts & living, Community Announcements, Entertainment, Lifestyle, News

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Fire Department plans an open house for Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A helicopter ambulance from LifeFlight of Maine is set to visit, landing at the station at 10 a.m. The pilot and paramedics will be available to talk with the public about the helicopter and how the LifeFlight program works.

“It is fascinating to check out the helicopter and talk with the staff,” said fire department member Mary Ellen Martel.

The open house will also include demonstrations of the Department’s trucks and other equipment. Refreshments will be available.

 

Liz Graves

Liz Graves

Managing Editor at Mount Desert Islander
Liz Graves is managing editor of the Islander. She's a California native who came to Maine as a schooner sailor.[email protected]
Liz Graves

Latest posts by Liz Graves (see all)

Related Posts