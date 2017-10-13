SWH Fire Department open house set

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Fire Department plans an open house for Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A helicopter ambulance from LifeFlight of Maine is set to visit, landing at the station at 10 a.m. The pilot and paramedics will be available to talk with the public about the helicopter and how the LifeFlight program works.

“It is fascinating to check out the helicopter and talk with the staff,” said fire department member Mary Ellen Martel.

The open house will also include demonstrations of the Department’s trucks and other equipment. Refreshments will be available.