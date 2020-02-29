Swan’s Island residents to vote on glamp-ground ordinance

SWAN’S ISLAND — An ordinance outlining requirements for any commercial campgrounds, also known as glamp-grounds, is set to go before the residents of this town on Monday at their annual town meeting.

Last July, residents of Swan’s Island gathered for a special town meeting and voted in favor of a 180-day moratorium on any commercial campground construction. It was a pre-emptive decision made in response to any large commercial camping operations, such as the one proposed in Surry by Under Canvas on a 101-acre parcel, coming to the off-shore island.

“We had nothing to govern a campground coming out here and being built,” said the town’s administrative assistant Karen Griffin.

Also at this year’s town meeting, a presentation is expected from the Broadband Committee that has been working to bring faster internet service to the island. Residents are also being asked to vote on whether they want an additional construction debris dumpster built at the solid waste facility and, if so, how much money to raise for it. Griffin said this is in response to more construction and renovations taking place on the island over the last couple of years.

All 39 warrant articles will be decided from the floor when residents gather at the school at 9 a.m. on Monday.