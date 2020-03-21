Swan’s Island discourages visitors

SWAN’S ISLAND — The Town of Swan’s Island issued a statement on Tuesday urging summer residents not to visit the island at this time.

“Please consider that Swan’s Island is not equipped to handle actual coronavirus cases,” the statement read. “Our preference would be that you remain in places where you have direct access to a hospital.”

Any people who do decide to go to the island should “be prepared to self-quarantine for a two-week period.”

The Town Hall, school, and library on the island are closed.