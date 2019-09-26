Thursday - Sep 26, 2019
Kim Swan was honored as one of the four 2019 Mainebiz Women to Watch at an event last week in Portland. From left, Renee Cordes, senior writer at Mainebiz; Kim Swan; Melanie Tinto of WEX, Inc., one of the event's sponsors. PHOTO COURTESY OF FRED J. FIELD/MAINEBIZ

Swan named ‘Woman to Watch’

September 26, 2019 on News

PORTLAND — Kim Swan of Bar Harbor, owner of the Swan Agency Sotheby’s International Realty and the Swan Hospitality Group, was named one of four “Women to watch” in Maine business this year by Mainebiz magazine.

An event honoring the women was held Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Thompson’s Point in Portland.

Honorees were asked to limit their remarks to one minute, so Swan kept hers short and sweet. Surrounding yourself with people who inspire you, she advised. Also, “success starts the minute you start to give back.”

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *