Swan named ‘Woman to Watch’

PORTLAND — Kim Swan of Bar Harbor, owner of the Swan Agency Sotheby’s International Realty and the Swan Hospitality Group, was named one of four “Women to watch” in Maine business this year by Mainebiz magazine.

An event honoring the women was held Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Thompson’s Point in Portland.

Honorees were asked to limit their remarks to one minute, so Swan kept hers short and sweet. Surrounding yourself with people who inspire you, she advised. Also, “success starts the minute you start to give back.”