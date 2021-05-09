Swan elected to bank board of directors

BAR HARBOR— Kimberly Swan of Bar Harbor has been elected to serve as a director for The First Bancorp Inc. and its banking subsidiary, First National Bank. Swan has been appointed to the company’s Governance Committee and the bank’s Directors Loan Committee and Trust Committee.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and the management team, I welcome Ms. Swan,” said Tony C. McKim, president and CEO of First Bancorp Inc. and First National Bank. “We look forward to adding Kim’s expertise, insight and perspective to the boards of The First Bancorp and First National Bank.”

Swan is the owner of Swan Agency Real Estate, a real estate brokerage in Bar Harbor, with offices in Blue Hill and Northeast Harbor. Swan joined the family company in 1981 and purchased it in 1994. She is also the sole member of Swan Hospitality Inc. and Kennebec Cottage Associates LLC, which own several investment properties. Swan is a partner in Maineville Music and the executive producer of two films, “Fire of ’47” and “CONSOLIDATION.” For several seasons, Swan produced and created “Living Acadia TV” on ABC7 – a summer/fall season show focusing on the Acadia National Park lifestyle featuring real estate in the region.

Outside of her work commitments, Swan is dedicated to her community, working with several animal rescue and sanctuary organizations along with serving as a board member and secretary of the Bar Harbor Village Improvement Association. She formerly served for 10 years on the Bar Harbor Town Council, was awarded the 2017 Cadillac Award by the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce, was named one of the 2018 Fifty Mainers Balancing Heritage and Progress by Maine Magazine and was named a 2019 Woman to Watch Honoree by Maine Biz.

“It’s an honor to have been elected to the Board of Directors of The First Bancorp,” said Swan. “I look forward to contributing to the board and working with the great team at First National Bank. The bank’s commitment to the communities it serves aligns with how I strive to operate my own businesses, and the service provided by the bank to its customers really stands out.”