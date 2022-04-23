Swan Agency Real Estate opens Downeast office

SULLIVAN — What was Chester Pike’s Galley restaurant on Route 1 in Sullivan is now home to the newest Swan Agency Real Estate office.

After multiple banner years and a market that does not appear to be slowing down, it was time to establish a more permanent presence Downeast and in the Schoodic region, said Kim Swan, broker and owner of The Swan Agency Real Estate.

“We’ve started doing so much business in that market area,” she said.

Along with the business opportunity, Swan said she is looking forward to being part of the community and reviving the space that was once a beloved restaurant.

“We are just so excited for not only being in the market down there but being part of that community and improving that landmark building,” Swan said. “I love that area … we just want to be a part of it.”

Open by appointment only for now, the building has been divided into two halves, with the left side of the building set up as an office space.

Swan said she likes helping local businesses get their start, so the right side of the building will feature a café run by a local business that offers healthy options, such as vegetarian and gluten-free selections.

Even with talk of increased interest rates following what have been record-breaking years in the real estate industry, Swan said she forecasts another busy summer for the agency.

“We have not seen any resistance yet to the market,” she said, adding that more properties may come on the market as sellers anticipate getting top dollar for their homes.

In fact, the agency could be as busy as last year, Swan said, “which was beyond a record year.”