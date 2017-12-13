Suspected drug dealers indicted

ELLSWORTH — Three people arrested in a July drug bust in Southwest Harbor were indicted Dec. 7 by a Hancock County grand jury.

Scott Cote, 30, Shannon Wass, 43, both of Southwest Harbor, and Torrie McIntosh-Figueroa, 26, of Brooklyn, N.Y., were among the six people arrested July 14 after agents with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) executed search warrants at two residences on the Marshall Brook Road.

Cote was indicted on two counts of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and single counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and falsifying physical evidence. The charges involve the July 14 incident and an earlier incident on June 15.

Wass was indicted on single counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.

McIntosh-Figueroa was indicted on two counts of unlawful possession of schedule drugs and single counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, falsifying physical evidence and criminal forfeiture.

For all three, the aggravated trafficking charge is a Class A crime, punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Agents executed the search warrants at the homes of Cote and Wass as the result of a monthlong investigation into the importation of heroin and crack cocaine for sale in coastal Hancock County. Agents seized 20 grams of heroin, 25 grams of crack cocaine and $3,150 in cash believed to be the proceeds of the sale of drugs.

Three others were arrested at the scene: Paul Cote, 33, of Charleston was charged with unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs; Zachary Elkins, 26, of Tremont was charged with unlawful possession of scheduled drugs; and Alyssa Penney, 21, of South Portland was charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs. A seventh person, Jordan Anderson, 27, of Bangor, was charged by Maine State Police with eluding a police officer and driving to endanger after she allegedly drove off from one of the residences while the warrants were being executed.

Also among the 22 people indicted last week was a Penobscot woman charged with burglaries and thefts in Bar Harbor, Lamoine and Orland.

Tina Sieber, 36, was indicted on six counts of burglary, seven counts of theft, two counts of criminal mischief and single counts of stealing drugs, unlawful trafficking in drugs, criminal forfeiture, refusing to submit to arrest and attempted escape. The charges stem from an alleged three-day spree of criminal activity than began on Aug. 20 in Bar Harbor.

Police in Bar Harbor first learned of a possible burglary around 7 p.m. that evening when a man reported finding an unattended backpack and bag on Livingston Road. Officer Doug Brundrett checked the items and found a checkbook, a purse and prescription drugs. Suspicious, he followed up and found a residence and church had been broken into. The next morning, the owner of a 2007 Volvo station wagon reported it had been stolen from a home on Main Street.

The Volvo later was seen in the parking lot of the Trenton Marketplace. By coincidence, someone who knew the vehicle had been stolen was at the store and confronted the driver, alleged to be Sieber, who sped off, police said at the time.

Sieber was arrested Aug. 23 in Orland, after she allegedly broke into a home in that town.