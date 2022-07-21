Suspect in Winter Harbor murder arrested in Mexico

ACADIA NAT’L PARK – A Portland man accused of murder in the hit and run death of a South Portland woman June 19 on the campus of the Schoodic Institute in Winter Harbor was arrested Monday in Cancun, Mexico, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Raymond Lester, 35, had a warrant charging murder in the death of Nicole Mokeme. He was also being sought on a federal warrant issued on June 29 charging unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Mokeme, a mother of an 11-year-old daughter, was the founder and creative director at Rise and Shine Youth Retreat for Black youth in Maine.

Through a collective effort, investigators in Maine learned Lester had fled the U.S. and was in Cancun. Mexican authorities in collaboration with the Marshals Service Mexico foreign field office took Lester into custody Monday evening without incident. Lester arrived in Chicago on Wednesday, July 20, and will be transferred to Maine at a later date, according to a press release from the Marshals Service.

The USMS Maine Violent Offender Task Force was assisted by the Maine State Police, USMS Foreign Field Office – Mexico City; United

States Attorney’s Office – District of Maine; USMS – Northern District of Illinois; U.S. Park Service and Mexican authorities.

The U.S. Marshals Service Maine Violent Offender Task Force is comprised of members of the U.S. Marshals Service, Maine State Police, Maine Department of Corrections, Biddeford Police Department and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.