Survey questions posed to BH residents

BAR HARBOR — The town of Bar Harbor is using the Polco web platform to help inform residents and gather feedback about upcoming bond questions. The current questions are as follows.

“Do you favor purchasing parking meters, kiosks and support software for $600,000.00?”

“Do you favor approving the municipal school budget to borrow $6.4 million dollars for capital improvements?”

“Do you favor purchasing the Ferry Terminal Property located at 121 Eden Street for $3.5 million dollars?”

Visit polco.us/barharbor.