Supreme Court examined

BAR HARBOR — Richard H. Fallon, Jr., a professor at Harvard Law School, will discuss law and legitimacy in the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday, July 16 at 7 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library. This is the second part in the three-part series speaker “Democracy: The Constitution, The Courts and The People,” which is a partnership between the library, the Downeast chapter of the League of Women Voters of Maine and Acadia Senior College.

Fallon will mix a theoretical discussion of what “law” and “legitimacy” are in terms of the court as well as answer more practical questions about the changes on the court and what some of the recent rulings mean.

He will address the recent shifts in the makeup of the court and recent decisions about gerrymandering and the census. He will discuss whether the decisions constitute a “legitimacy crisis” for the court.

Fallon is a graduate of Yale University and Yale Law School. He also earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy, politics and economics from Oxford University, which he attended as a Rhodes Scholar. Before he began teaching, Fallon served as a law clerk to Judge J. Skelly Wright and to Justice Lewis F. Powell of the United States Supreme Court.

Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. There will be live music before the talk with the Beech Mountain Project and a free, catered reception following the talk.

Contact 288-4245.