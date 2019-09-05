AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Marine Resources is reminding lobstermen that Sunday fishing is allowed beginning Sept. 1 each year, regardless of when the Labor Day holiday falls.

Through Sept. 30, raising or hauling traps during the period one half hour after sunset until one half hour before sunrise is prohibited. For the month of October, the legal hauling hours begin at 4 a.m. regardless of sunrise.

It is legal to haul lobster traps at any time from Nov. 1 to May 31; it is also legal to set lobster traps at any time throughout the year.

Contact the Maine Marine Patrol at 664-2392.