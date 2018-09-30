Sunbeam getting new telemed gear

BAR HARBOR — Sharon Daley, the Maine Seacoast Mission’s director of island health services, says the Mission is getting portable telemedicine equipment that will allow them to connect more patients on the outer islands with their medical providers via videoconferencing.

Currently, that connection requires a land line for the Mission’s ship, Sunbeam, to lock into. The new gear is web-based. So Daley, a registered nurse, will be able to use it when she visits patients in homes with an internet connection.