2021 Sunbeam Award recipients named

MOUNT DESERT — Acadia Senior College and Sigma Kappa sorority have been named the 2021 recipients of the Maine Seacoast Mission’s Sunbeam Award for “embodying the ideals of community service.”

“Acadia Senior College is where the knowledge and talents of community members work in service to the region’s senior population,” the Mission said in a press release announcing the awards.

“(It) offers programming that informs, challenges, entertains and strengthens community through courses in areas such as economics, ecology, health, opera and literature. Acadia Senior College also provides fascinating keynote lectures, with coffees and lunches encouraging dialogue on current challenges and issues.”

Sigma Kappa is a national sorority that was founded at Colby College in Waterville in 1874 and has been what the Mission describes as a “friend and partner” for more than a century.

The sorority supports several of the Mission’s programs including housing rehabilitation, the Christmas gift program and island services. As for the latter, the crew of Mission’s vessel, Sunbeam, delivers food, nursing, telemedicine and other services to residents of several Downeast island communities.

In announcing Sigma Kappa and Acadia Senior College as next year’s recipients of the Sunbeam Award, Mission President John Zovodny said, “The values and accomplishments of these two inspiring organizations are clear examples of actions and spirit that make communities strong.”

Previous recipients of the Sunbeam Award include Islesford artist and author Ashley Bryan in 2012, former Sen. George Mitchell, who has a home in Seal Harbor, in 2014 and Islander founders Alan Baker and Earl Brechlin in 2017.