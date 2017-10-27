Sun, sleep blamed in crashes

BAR HARBOR — A two-vehicle accident Oct. 18 at the intersection of the Knox and Gilbert Farm roads was the result of one of the drivers, a Tremont woman, being blinded by the sun.

Kimberly Kramp, 59, of Tremont had stopped at a stop sign on the Gilbert Farm Road and then pulled her 2011 Chevrolet SUV into the path of a 2005 Buick driven by Kevin Sprague, 58, of Lamoine.

Police responded Oct. 18 to a bicyclist lying along the Eagle Lake Road. The man was not injured; he had fallen after riding onto the soft shoulder. He was, according to the report, “highly intoxicated” and given a ride into town to avoid any further mishaps.

A door to a West Street building apparently was forced open, but nothing appeared to be missing. A cleaning person discovered the door open just after 4 a.m. Friday and called police.

Officer Ryan Lawson checked on a vehicle with a camper that had been parked behind Kids’ Corner in a municipal lot for several days. He reported the occupants were either not inside or would not answer the door. The vehicle was gone when police returned about four hours later.

Jerry Wilbur, 64, of Franklin was driving on Route 3 near the head of the island on Sunday when his 2003 Saturn collided with a deer. The vehicle was towed due to the extent of the damage.

A driver from New York suffered minor injuries in an accident Friday on Route 102.

Sally Schellinger, 75, of Shelter Island, N.Y., had stopped her 2011 Jeep on the shoulder. Driving back onto the road, she struck a 2008 Dodge pickup driven by Riley Farnsworth, 23, of Bar Harbor. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Five people were charged during the past week with operating while under the influence (OUI).

On Saturday, Sarah Spurling, 18, of Hancock was arrested on a charge of OUI drugs. She also was charged with possession of marijuana by a person under the age of 21.

Also on Saturday, Madison Kimbell, 25, of Ellsworth was arrested in the early morning hours on an OUI charge.

Gary Newbegin, 33, of Sedgwick was charged Oct. 20 with OUI.

Emily Thorner, 24, of Columbia, Md., was arrested Oct. 19 on an OUI charge.

Mount Desert

A 2014 Toyota sustained $4,000 damage as the result of striking a deer Oct. 19 on Route 198. Jennifer Rogers, 33, of Mount Desert was southbound when the deer entered the road.

Southwest Harbor

One of the drivers in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning told police he had fallen asleep at the wheel.

Jacob Forrest, 19, of Trenton was driving a 2007 Dodge minivan on Route 102 near Robinson’s Hill when he reportedly fell asleep. The Dodge drifted across the centerline and struck an oncoming 2016 GMC SUV driven by Lisa Young, 48, of Southwest Harbor.

No injuries were reported. Both vehicles are considered total losses.

A Southwest Harbor man was arrested Oct. 19 as a result of a traffic stop for a motor vehicle defect. Brandon Pinkham, 35, was arrested on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court.

Tremont

A Tremont teen’s pickup was damaged Saturday when a deer ran into the passenger side door.

Justin Lee, 17, was driving a 2017 Dodge that sustained minor damage.

A resident reported Friday that his neighbor had been harassing him and trespassing on his property. The sheriff’s department advised him to call if the issue continues.

Trenton

Miranda Tefft, 23, of Trenton was driving on the Oak Point Road Oct. 18 when her 2013 Dodge struck a deer, causing reportable damage.