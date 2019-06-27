Sumpter to lead Chamber

MOUNT DESERT — Micki Sumpter, who has served as economic development director for the city of Ellsworth and, before that, as executive director of the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce, has been named interim director of the Mount Desert Chamber of Commerce.

She will start the part-time job at the end of July.

Sumpter succeeds Tom Reeve, who was the chamber’s director for the past two years.

“She is going to start as our interim director to see if this is going to be as good a fit for her as we are anticipating it will be,” said Lisa Parsons, president of the chamber’s board of directors.

“Micki comes with a lot of experience, and her knowledge base is just awesome. I think she’s going to be a great voice for our members.”

Sumpter was executive director of the Ellsworth chamber from 1997 to 2013, when she became the city’s economic development director. She retired from that position last October, but has continued to work part time on economic development grants and overseeing the Union River Center for Innovation, a start-up incubator and co-working space in Ellsworth.

Sumpter, who lives in Somesville, said she had planned to completely retire at the end of this month, but then Parsons called and asked her to consider working with the Mount Desert chamber.

“I really had to think about it because I really wanted to take some time, to just retire and relax,” she said. “But I think it’s a good fit. We’ll have fun together. I think the chamber can benefit from what I can bring and I can also benefit from the Chamber of Commerce. So, it’s just a new and different challenge.”