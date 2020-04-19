Summer service opportunity serving Hancock and Washington counties

ELLSWORTH — Are you at least 18 years old? Are you looking for an exciting summer opportunity? Do you enjoy helping your neighbors and your community and being outdoors? Healthy Acadia is partnering with Goodwill VISTA to recruit for AmeriCorps Summer Associates to help with food rescue efforts in its Downeast Gleaning Program this summer, with positions based in Machias and Ellsworth.

AmeriCorps Summer Associates serve 10-week terms over the summer months for organizations working to support increased food distribution to families in need. Programs begin as early as late May up to late June. Associates will receive a stipend of $2,395 for the 10-week program. All Summer Associates also receive an education award valued at $1,300 that may be used towards furthering education or opt for a $249 cash payout upon successful completion of the term.

AmeriCorps Summer Associate applicants must be at least 18 years old and commit to full-time hours. This is a great way to add valuable work experience to your resume or to your college application. The deadline for applying for a late May start date is mid-April and for a late June start date, June 1. Due to the evolving nature of the COVID 19 pandemic, AmeriCorps program availability may change.

In Washington County, interested applicants may contact Regina Grabrovac at (207) 255-3741 or by email at [email protected]. In Hancock County, interested applicants can contact Katie Freedman at (207) 667-7171 or by email at [email protected].

Healthy Acadia is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that engages in a broad range of initiatives to build healthier communities and make it easier for people to lead healthy lives across Washington and Hancock counties, Maine. Learn more at www.healthyacadia.org.