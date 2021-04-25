Summer service opportunities available in Hancock County

ELLSWORTH—Healthy Acadia, in partnership with Hunger Free America and Goodwill Industries of Northern New England, is seeking AmeriCorps VISTA Anti-Hunger Corps summer associate members to increase nutritious food availability to people experiencing food insecurity in Hancock and Washington counties.

VISTA members will support the efforts of Healthy Acadia’s Downeast Gleaning Initiative to strengthen local food systems, recruit volunteers, pursue innovative program development related to gleaning and food distribution, and expand educational offerings in places where community members receive food.

Healthy Acadia’s Downeast Gleaning Initiative organizes the collection of surplus fruits and vegetables from local farms and for distribution to food assistance programs. The program has gleaned over 300,000 pounds of food since 2013.

One 10-week full-time summer associate service opportunity is available in each county. The service term for the Hancock County summer associate is June 7 through Aug.16. In Washington County, there are two available start dates in early or late June.

Summer associate service benefits include a $513.94 biweekly living allowance and an end–of-service education award of $1,342.86. Mileage reimbursement for work-related travel beyond the office will be reimbursed by Healthy Acadia, at a rate of $0.45/mile. Candidates must be 18 years or older with no upper age limit.

To apply for either service opportunity, send a cover letter, resume and contact information (phone number and email address) for two references to Katie Freedman at [email protected].