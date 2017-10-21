Students to join school board

BAR HARBOR — Two students will join the Mount Desert Island High School board as nonvoting members in the next few months.

The board voted unanimously Monday night to have the school administration start the process of selecting student representatives.

Principal Matt Haney and Superintendent Marc Gousse recommended adding students to the board.

“In other communities, I’ve seen huge positives with student voices being represented,” Gousse said. “I think there’s a lot of merit in that.”

He said school systems use various models of student membership on boards. Typically, he said, students can ask questions, express opinions and make reports in board meetings.

“They are not voting members, and they generally do not participate in executive sessions,” Gousse said.

“Some communities look to make sure they have a balance of classes, so instead of two seniors, maybe a sophomore and a junior so that there’s continuity as the students progress.”

Haney said students who are interested in serving on the school board likely will be asked to submit an application as well as nomination papers signed by a certain number of other students. The applicants will be interviewed by the principal and possibly one or two board members.

Haney said that process would result in two students being recommended to the board for appointment. He said he would aim to have two names to present to the board in December.