Student speeches

BAR HARBOR — American Legion Post 25 is holding an oratorical contest for high school students.

Each student will give a speech 8-10 minutes on some aspect of the U.S. Constitution and the duties and responsibilities of being a citizen. The contest is set for Saturday, Dec. 14 beginning at 9 a.m. at Post 25, which is at 70 Cottage St. in Bar Harbor.

Applications must be downloaded from legion.org, printed and mailed to Post 25. To find the application on the website, follow the link for “State and Local Contests,” then “State of Maine,” and then “Department of Maine HS Oratorical Scholarship Application.”

Completed applications should be mailed to American Legion Post 25, PO Box 722, Bar Harbor, 04609 by Dec. 4.

Prizes from $25-200 will be awarded.