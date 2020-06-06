Student solar experts share 

BAR HARBOR — With the success of local public solar power projects spearheaded by residents working to promote energy independence for Mount Desert Island have come inquiries from people in other towns and schools elsewhere about how to make similar projects happen there.

MDI High School students Sirohi Kumar and Thomas Korstanje have a new project aimed at answering that question. They’ve written a 15-page white paper and launched a website and Facebook page to connect with students who want to encourage their schools to install solar panels.

In the paper, “Mount Desert Island High School Solar Project: How Youth Led a Solar Installation And How It Can Be Replicated Anywhere,” Kumar and Korstanje recount the process of working with school administration, local elected officials and other partners including A Climate to Thrive and Sundog Solar, the solar company awarded the contract.

Visit solarhighschool.com or Solar High School on Facebook.