Student profiles

Student Name: Corbin Bailey

Grade: 3

Teacher: Snow Ross

School Name: Trenton Elementary

What are you missing most about not being in school?

I missed my friends and I couldn’t play with them and be with them physically. I miss being in the classroom; at home I’m more bored than I usually am.

What do you not miss?

I like doing it this way – Ms. Ross put a lot of things on her website so we could choose what we could do. When we’re in the classroom, everybody has to do the same thing. It was nice to choose what we do.

How is your school day different now?

I’m stuck at home all day. I’m staring at a computer all day. I’m done earlier, but I’m still at home. My parents make me do extra work because they also have to work.

Is there something you were looking forward to that has been canceled?

Our math night and a whole bunch of really cool field trips. We were supposed to go to Boston to a museum and we were supposed to go see the “Aladdin” play.

What will you remember most about your 2019-2020 school year?

I’ll probably remember that I was on the screen all day.

Do you have anything planned for the summer?

We’re gonna go on a Maine adventure trip in our pop-up camper.

Student Name: Maddie Marks

Grade: 6

Teacher: Mrs. Schlag

School: Trenton Elementary School

What are you missing most about not being in school?

Seeing my friends and teachers in person.

What do you not miss?

I do not miss anything. I want to go back to school!

How is your school day different now?

Everything is virtually and it can get very confusing.

Is there something you were looking forward to that has been canceled?

Show choir performances and our world fair projects that we worked really hard on!

What will you remember most about your 2019-2020 school year?

Everything! It has been so crazy that what is not to remember?

Do you have anything planned for the summer?

Not much except spending time with my nana. If it were a normal summer I would be going to camps and friend’s houses!

Student Name: Sig Reinholdt

Grade: 8

Teacher: Mrs. Taylor

School Name: Mount Desert Elementary School

What are you missing most about not being in school?

As a student, many of my interactions come through school. I miss having the chance to see my friends every day. It’s been quite difficult to simply have to participate in school without the chance to have fun.

What do you not miss?

I certainly do not miss having to wake up so early for school. I also don’t exactly miss having to sit down for five hours of class!

How is your school day different now?

These days I’ve been waking up much later than usual, only ending up having one to two hours of live class a day. However, most of my work has been what was formally called homework. I’d say one to three more hours of my day are consumed by out-of-class work.

We only have three classes scheduled as ‘live classes’ in Google Classroom: math, science and English-language-arts. However, the class time we get during a week is probably a quarter of the normal amount of time we would have had for our classes. Needless to say, it’s a whole lot less work than usual.

Is there something you were looking forward to that has been canceled?

We had our class trip planned for our eighth grade year. We raised almost $13,000 to visit Montreal. However, it was planned for the end of the year so it was canceled. It’s been a disappointment to most of our class, and no future plans have been made for the money we have raised.

What will you remember most about your 2019-2020 school year?

I will probably just remember how much I missed my friends and just how weird it was to be in class yet so far away from school.

Do you have anything planned for the summer?

I have my very first job lined up for this summer. I’m quite excited.

Student Name: Bowdoin Allen

Grade: 7

Teacher: Alexander Garrett

School: Mount Desert Elementary School

What are you missing most about being in school?

My friends and not being able to hang out with them, floor hockey, and gym and art class.

What do you not miss?

The school rules, like no running in the halls…home rules are different!

How is your school day different now?

I only work for two to three hours a day, so it’s not as long and I can have more freedom in the afternoons to be outside.

Is there something you were looking forward to that has been canceled?

Summer camps and family trips to Boothbay.

What will you remember most about your 2019-2020 school year?

Math basketball with Mr. Garrett! And being able to bike into Somesville for the first time.

Do you have anything planned for the summer?

Swimming, biking, reading and playing trumpet (my mom reminded me of that one).

Student Name: Makayla Cole

Grade: 7

Teacher: Michelle Brzezowski

School Name: Trenton Elementary School

What are you missing most about not being in school?

I’ve always been a bit of a social butterfly so I have to say the thing I miss the most about not being in school is being around my friends and my classmates. They are like my second family.

What do you not miss?

I don’t miss some extracurricular classes like Spanish and guidance, and I don’t miss sitting in a classroom all day.

How is your school day different now?

I only have about two classes a day, sometimes three, and they are only an hour long each.

Is there something you were looking forward to that has been canceled?

Show choir states, jazz band states and our spring concert.

What will you remember most about your 2019-2020 school year?

I will remember that I could not be with my friends for the rest of the school year.

Do you have anything planned for the summer?

I will go paddle boarding and go to camp a lot.