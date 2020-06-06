Student Profiles

Student Name: Breanna Lunt

Grade: 7th

Teacher: Laura Venger

School: Frenchboro

What are you missing most about not being in school?

That we were able to do more academics; it’s harder to do on Zoom.

What do you not miss?

I seem to be more focused here at home.

How is your school day different now?

We have more specials than what we did, like music and art. We have morning meeting and then I usually do computer programs like math and reading. I do my math with Ms. Venger around 11 a.m.

(Since the school is so small, Venger adds, they have individual appointments. Lunt and Venger and another adult, an Island Institute Island Fellow, even formed a three-person Zoom book group.)

Is there something you were looking forward to that has been canceled?

I was going to go to the lobster festival here on the island (in August), but it’s been canceled. (Also, Venger said, a group of island schools called The Learning Collaborative, for which Lunt serves on the student council, had a group field trip planned for May.)

What will you remember most about your 2019-2020 school year?

Maybe that it was different; you weren’t able to see your teacher or see your friends. With my school you kind of gained specials; we wouldn’t have had music as much (in a normal year).

Do you have anything planned for the summer?

I’m probably going to set some lobster traps on my brother Austin’s boat. (Her student lobster license allows her up to 50 traps.)

Student Name: Seth Dow

Grade: 7

Teacher: Bonnie Norwood

School Name: Pemetic Elementary School

What are you missing most about not being in school?

Show choir, band, jazz band and any other extra-curricular activities. I also miss seeing my friends. I get to see some of them in person but it’s not the same because instead of thinking about having a good time you are thinking about the six-foot rule, is my mask staying on, is it ok if I touch the same ball they did.

What do you not miss?

Four classes a day. With remote learning we only have two classes a day. Often you can finish the assignment in class so then you don’t have to worry about it. If you have all of your work done you can do almost whatever you want.

How is your school day different now?

Most of the time I complete the assignment in class. When I don’t, I work on it until I am done with all my assignments or until I have another class. Most of my work is done on the same day that it is assigned. I can do what I want until my first class at 10:30. I complete the assignment and have nothing to do until my next class at 12:30.

Is there something you were looking forward to that has been canceled?

Show choir states, jazz band states, Memorial Day parade, and Tremont’s play. I help them with the tech.

What will you remember most about your 2019-2020 school year?

The email that said school was going to be held remotely. I was headed to my friend’s camp to go snowmobiling. We were eating dinner on the road when we got the email. That was on March 13, about 81 days ago. That email changed the rest of my school year.

Do you have anything planned for the summer?

I am going to do sailing this summer. I sail for fun and competitively. I am very happy that the sailing center will stay open even though it will have restrictions. I want to spend my summer always doing something. I have stared at a computer screen for about 486 hours over the last 81 days.

Student Name: Claire Dow

Grade: 5

Teacher: Mrs. Bean-Ingram (she is amazing)

School: Pemetic Elementary School

What are you missing most about not being in school?

Mostly doing show choir and jazz band. I also miss all my friends.

What do you not miss?

I don’t miss all the homework that we got or that we had a limited time for recess but now we can go outside anytime we want.

How is your school day different now?

Now I only have two online classes a day and before I had six classes a day.

Is there something you were looking forward to that has been canceled?

I was REALLY excited for show choir states and jazz band states.

What will you remember most about your 2019-2020 school year?

I will remember doing online classes and also missing all my friends and the rest of my family for a very long time.

Do you have anything planned for the summer?

This summer, me and my family are going to our camp (up in the Allagash, on Harrow Lake). We fish there, we swim there and we snowmobile in the winter. That is all we do there but it is really fun.

Student Name: Riley Donahue

Grade: 8

Teacher: Mrs. Norwood, Mrs. Clark, Mrs. Bean-Ingram and Mrs. Reed

School Name: Pemetic Elementary School

What are you missing most about not being in school?

Seeing my friends and participating in spring sports (track, Acadia Fire soccer and sailing). I am missing the last few months of being an eighth grader.

What do you not miss?

I don’t miss how busy I was on most days with swim practice and jazz band in the morning before school and multiple sports practices after school, followed by homework. My days were very long.

How is your school day different now?

Now I have for the most part two one-hour classes per day, and I have each class (math, science, ELA, and social studies) two times a week. I usually had these classes every day before online learning. I also have a lot more free time now because I can get my school work done in class when the teachers give us time and in the mornings before lunch.

Is there something you were looking forward to that has been canceled?

Our eighth-grade class trip to Boston has been canceled. This is disappointing because we have spent a lot of time fundraising and we have heard great things about it from past students and teachers. I am also disappointed that summer sailing regattas are being canceled. This is my last year for Opti racing, and I was hoping to compete at the Maine State Opti Championship.

What will you remember most about your 2019-2020 school year?

I will remember the COVID-19 school closure and transition the most because of how big of an impact it has had on everyone and my eighth-grade year.

Do you have anything planned for the summer?

I hope to go sailing with my family, and I’m learning to play golf. I’m also working with my dad and hope to go lobstering with my grandfather. I am looking forward to seeing cousins later this summer if they are able to come to MDI.

Student Name: Katie Dow

Grade: 5

Teacher’s Name: Mrs. Bean-Ingram (I think she is the best!)

School: Pemetic Elementary School

What are you missing most about not being in school?

I am mostly missing all the activities that I was doing, like cross country or show choir.

What do you not miss?

Definitely French class!

How is your school day different now?

Well, there are not as many classes, like gym or art, but we do things on our own.

Is there something you were looking forward to that has been canceled?

I was looking forward to the show choir, but then they canceled it right before states.

What will you remember most about your 2019-2020 school year?

I will remember how everything was canceled and just everything that has been happening with the whole quarantine thing.

Do you have anything planned for the summer?

Nothing really except for swimming and relaxing! But I do hope we can go up to my camp up in the Allagash and do some fishing!