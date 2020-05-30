Student Profiles

Student name: Grace Rabasca

Grade: 3

Teacher: Abbie Plaskov

School: Conners Emerson

What are you missing most about not being in school?

Not seeing all of my best friends.

What do you not miss?

I don’t miss gym.

How is your school day different now?

It’s on a computer. It’s annoying when it glitches and I can’t hear anyone. It sometimes kicks me off of the Google meeting.

Is there something you were looking forward to that has been canceled?

My sister was going to be in a play and it got canceled.

What will you remember most about your 2019-2020 school year?

It was weird.

Do you have anything planned for the summer?

We’re going to my grandma’s house. She has a pool so I like to swim in her pool and play with my cousin Ella.

Student name: Anna Rabasca

Grade: 5

Teacher: Christina Nicholson

School: Conners Emerson

What are you missing most about not being in school?

Socializing with my friends. Usually I get to hang out with them at recess and lunch and snack. Getting out of the house and hanging out with other people.

What do you not miss?

Going on errands with my parents. A couple months ago I would have said I don’t miss homework, but now I even miss that.

How is your school day different now?

Now, if I get all my work done, I can end (the day) whenever I want to. I can draw or hang out. I’m spending more time in front of a screen.

Is there something you were looking forward to that has been canceled?

Probably the play (Acadia Community Theater’s spring musical “Matilda”). And I’m in show choir at school. We made it to states, but the state festival was canceled.

What will you remember most about your 2019-2020 school year?

Having to stay inside; not being able to see people. Once we were able to go outside, we were barely able to do anything.

Do you have anything planned for the summer?

If we’re allowed to travel, we’re probably going to go to my grandmother’s house in New York. If not, we’ll probably just stay here, take a lot more hikes or hang out with friends more.

Student Name: Savannah Hedgepeth

Grade: 7

Teacher: Michelle Whitman

School Name: Swan’s Island school



What are you missing most about not being in school?

When we actually went to school, it was just school. I did my work, I turned in my work, ate lunch with my friends and went home at 3. It was just me following a routine. Now I’m just doing a slightly altered routine. I wouldn’t say that I miss a lot. I do miss being able to walk in and get a book and the annual activity of All-Day Reading Day.

What do you not miss?

The school has been doing online classes, which is almost like real school. Just minus the school building. I would say that I have a completely neutral outlook.

How is your school day different now?

The only thing that is different is that we do everything online. All of the assignments that we normally turn in on paper are now on Google Classroom.



Is there something you were looking forward to that has been canceled?

The island normally has community breakfasts several Sundays in the summer. They made the best bacon and potatoes! I helped out there sometimes, always getting toast duty. Now, the breakfasts are completely canceled for this year.

What will you remember most about your 2019-2020 school year?

I will probably remember the feeling of safety. We are pretty isolated out here. I have family down in North Carolina who are stuck in the thick of this pandemic. They may be in trouble, but I feel as though we are safe here on the island.

Do you have anything planned for the summer?

This summer I had been accepted to Space Camp in Alabama. All of the weeks leading up to my scheduled date were canceled, but mine hasn’t been yet! I feel quite lucky.

Student Name: Jordan Hedgepeth

Grade: 9

Teacher: Dan Stillman

School Name: Mount Desert Island High School



What are you missing most about not being in school?

I miss the forced socialization. I tend not to be an outgoing person, so school allows me to make those social connections with other people.

What do you not miss?

I don’t miss having to deal with the ferry every morning. Since I live on Swan’s Island, my whole life revolves around the ferry. I would have to wake up at 5:30 in the morning to make a 6:45 boat and I would take a three o’clock boat to come back home at about 3:45. Also, if I had afterschool practice I would have to make sure I called Pete, the Swan’s Island van driver, so I could get on the last boat to get home at 4:45.

How is your school day different now?

I only have one class a day, and every day is a different class: biology, algebra, advisory, wellness and English. Each class is supposed to take an hour and a half, but some only take half an hour. Homework is not usually due until the next week.

Is there something you were looking forward to that has been canceled?

I was preparing for spring outdoor track. I didn’t get a chance to participate in indoor track meets because I was hospitalized most of the winter vacation, so this was my chance to really get into it.

What will you remember most about your 2019-2020 school year?

I will remember this whole quarantine as a part of my freshman year.

Do you have anything planned for the summer?

My family and I were going to drive to North Carolina to visit family for several weeks, but since the outbreak, we are unsure of what will happen.