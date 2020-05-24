Student Profiles

Student Name: Rubye Alley

Grade: 6

Teacher: Audrey Noether and Hayley Fenton

School Name: Ashley Bryan School

What are you missing most about not being in school?

My friends. I stay in touch with them mostly over text messages.

What do you not miss?

I guess having to walk to the library. (At the Longfellow School) on Cranberry we have a connected way so it’s not like we have to get wet in the rain. (This year the students from both islands are at the Ashley Bryan School on Islesford.)

How is your school day different now?

It’s a lot shorter. It’s easier; there’s less reading and math to do. (With the new free time, she likes to draw and create miniatures and masks.)

Is there something you were looking forward to that has been canceled?

Seeing my friend graduate from eighth grade. (On the Cranberries, eighth grade graduation is a whole-island celebration, mom Cari Alley adds. “They do a huge potluck dinner ceremony with plays and speeches. It’s a very big to-do.”)

What will you remember most about your 2019-2020 school year?

Having to be at home for half of a year. It was kinda distracting.

Do you have anything planned for the summer?

Not really.

Student Name: Wyatt Alley

Grade: 4

Teacher: Haley Estabrook

School Name: Ashley Bryan School

What are you missing most about not being in school?

I don’t get to see my friends; I don’t get to play on the playground. I like going on the big playset and the swings. I used to not go on the swings a lot, but now I do. We try to touch our feet to the trees behind them. I wear Crocs all the time, and they always fall off!

What do you not miss?

I don’t really like the chairs, they’re hard. Also, sometimes other people talking is irritating.

How is your school day different now?

It’s different because I’m home more and I can hear (three-year-old little brother) Isaiah watching his shows, “Blippi” or “T–Rex Ranch.” I have a friend named Quinn and he has a little brother named River and he watches the exact same two shows.

Is there something you were looking forward to that has been canceled?

Starting my shop and playing with my friends. I set up a little shop in the summer and sell things to tourists.

What will you remember most about your 2019-2020 school year?

That it was very weird because I have to stay home all day. I’m used to getting up in the morning, getting on my scooter and going to school. Now I stay home, stay home, eat lunch, stay home.

Do you have anything planned for the summer?

I hope I can start making more videos on my YouTube channel, FishbowlFarm Games. I want to make more gaming videos, get a screen recorder and set that up. Also, I want to do some videos with plushies. I have Mario and Luigi ones and I’m hoping to get more.

Student Name: Beatriz Fonseca

Grade: 8

Teacher: Mrs. White

School Name: Tremont Consolidated School

What are you missing most about not being in school?

The thing I miss most about not being at school is my friends.

What do you not miss?

I don’t miss having to get up early.

How is your school day different now?

My school day is different now because we only have one class a day, and it’s online.

Is there something you were looking forward to that has been canceled?

I was looking forward to my eighth grade graduation that got canceled.

What will you remember most about your 2019-2020 school year?

The thing I will remember most is our girls and boys basketball teams winning the championships.

Do you have anything planned for the summer?

I was going to hang out with my friends as much as we could and go shopping for high school this summer.

Student Name: Eric Fonseca

Grade: 8

Teacher: Mrs. White

School Name: Tremont Consolidated School

What are you missing most about not being in school?

I miss having after school sports.

What do you not miss?

Not needing to get up as early.

How is your school day different now?

We only have one class a day.

Is there something you were looking forward to that has been canceled?

I was looking forward to our eighth grade trip to New York.

What will you remember most about your 2019-2020 school year?

I will remember my dad being deployed.

Do you have anything planned for the summer?

No.

