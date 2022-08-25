Structure fire damages Bass Harbor barn

BASS HARBOR — The Tremont and Southwest Harbor fire departments responded to a fire around midnight Saturday that damaged a garage.

Two vacation renters from Keene, N.H., unsure of what was burning, called 911 to report smoke coming from the garage area of a three-story barn on the property, located on the Grey Barn Road in Bass Harbor. According to Tremont Fire Department Chief Keith Higgins, the two were safely outdoors when emergency personnel arrived on scene.

There were no visible flames, but smoke was immediately seen pouring from around the barn’s wooden front doors and heat was felt. Fire crews entered the garage through an interior access door and were able to extinguish the fire.

Thermal imaging cameras were used to check for remaining hot spots while crews vented the smoke from the garage area and the two upper levels of the structure.

Though the flames damaged the ceiling’s electrical wiring and plumbing drains, the fire caused minimal damage to the building’s wooden frame.

Investigators determined the fire began in a plastic garbage can.

The renters were able to retrieve their belongings and Chief Higgins relocated them to a vacant rental in Bernard for the night.

Crews remained on site looking for hot spots until 2 a.m.

Mutual aid was provided by the Southwest Harbor Police Department and Southwest Harbor-Tremont Ambulance Service.