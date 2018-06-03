Street beat: What’s your favorite backyard barbecue food? June 3, 2018 on News What’s your favorite backyard barbecue food? “Baby back ribs, we had them for dinner last night.” — Eleanor Marchesani of Bar Harbor “Hot dogs. I like them burnt.” — Dominic Marchesani of Bar Harbor “It’s a tie between hamburgers and hot dogs. But barbecue chicken tastes great on the grill. Otto’s favorite is sausage.” — Donna Cohn Viertel and Otto of Bar Harbor “Mainely Meat’s pulled pork sandwich with potato salad and an [Atlantic Brewing] Real Ale. Buddy likes duck sticks.” — Dee Beaudoin and Buddy of Bar Harbor Related Posts Street beat Street beat: Would you go to Mars? Street beat: Valentine’s Day Load Comments