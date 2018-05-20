Street beat: What are your plans for the summer? May 20, 2018 on News What are your plans for the summer? “Swimming, hiking and redecorating my kitchen.” — Laura Beal of Bar Harbor “Go to a grandson’s wedding and have my family visit me here in Maine.” — Jane Adams of Tremont “Get three months closer to retirement and get on my bicycle.” — Ken Colburn of Bar Harbor “Three weddings, see our kids and tend the garden.” — Steve Katona of Bar Harbor Related Posts Street beat: Would you go to Mars? Street beat: Acadia fee increase Street beat: Valentine’s Day Load Comments