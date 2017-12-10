What was your favorite Saturday morning cartoon when you were growing up?Street beat: Saturday morning cartoons December 10, 2017 on News What was your favorite Saturday morning cartoon when you were growing up?“I loved ‘H.R. Pufnstuf.’ It had puppets, like the Muppets. It was about a human boy that hung around with all these odd creatures.” — Cathy Duley of Mount Desert“‘He-Man’ was definitely my favorite, but I also liked ‘Dennis the Menace’ and ‘GI Joe.’” — James Witham of Bar Harbor“I used to love the ‘Jetsons.’” — Sarah Watt of Penobscot“I always waited for the ‘Power Rangers.’ And there was another show on right before that, ‘Kim Possible.’ And Kim had a friend named Ron Stoppable.” — Julia Christie of TrentonRelated Posts Street Beat: Should we be worried about Ebola? Street beat: Acadia fee increase Street beat: When do you begin your holiday shopping? Load Comments