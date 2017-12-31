Street beat: The new year

What are you hoping for or looking forward to in the new year?
“I’d like to see the level of discourse be less confrontational between people, whether it’s politics, business or any other realm, and I’d like to see the Patriots in the Super Bowl.” — Earl Brechlin of Bar Harbor
“A little peace everywhere, from my personal [life] throughout the world.” — Dana Foster of Bar Harbor
“Getting outside in the snow and turning our ice fishing house into a place we can sleep in.” — Karen Zimmermann of Mount Desert
“Going shopping for a wedding dress with my mother in February and getting married in November.” — Corey Zacharias of Hancock