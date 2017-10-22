What kind of business or restaurant would you like to see come to MDI?Street beat: What does MDI need? October 22, 2017 on News What kind of business or restaurant would you like to see come to MDI?“A brunch place with cocktails.” — Meghan Palaia of Bar Harbor“An authentic Mexican restaurant!” — Cerelle Bolon of Arizona“I would love to see an oyster bar.” — Jenny Jones of Southwest Harbor“I’m a surfer, so I’d like to see an artificial wave.” — Tony Palaia of Bar HarborRelated Posts Street Beat: Name someone you are grateful that you met Street Beat: Lessons from dads Street beat Load Comments