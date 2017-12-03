What makes you happy?Street beat: What makes you happy? December 3, 2017 on News What makes you happy?“Listening to music. It could be anything: classical, be-bop, rock and roll, country.” — Phil Kell of Ellsworth“Seeing friends and family, people I love, be happy and being around them and getting to share in that.” — Mica Perruzzi of Southwest Harbor“Having a job. That’s the most important thing, because you have to pay your way in life.” — Kurt Shellhamer of Bucksport“When all my family is together. And feeling the Christmas spirit, like when I hear cheesy Christmas music.” — Molly Warren of Bar HarborRelated Posts Street beat Street beat: What is your favorite guilty pleasure? Street beat: What’s best about fall? Load Comments