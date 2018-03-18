Street beat: What do you like to do for fun? March 18, 2018 on News What do you like to do for fun? “I ride my bicycle up Cadillac Mountain and on the Park Loop Road with my friends in Bar Harbor.” — Paul Thormann of Cranberry Isles “If I had my choice of anything, it would be traveling to Europe.” — Chris Sandberg of Trenton and Cranberry Isles “Take a hike or, if it’s bad weather, stay home and read a book.” — Erica Merrill of Cranberry Isles and Mount Desert “Push the table back and dance in the kitchen.” — Sarah Corson of Southwest Harbor Related Posts Street beat Street beat: What is your favorite guilty pleasure? Street beat: What’s best about fall? Load Comments