Street beat: How will you commemorate Memorial Day?

“I’m going to put some flags out for the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) at Mount Height Cemetery.” — Alison Bell of Southwest Harbor
“We’ll bring our children to the parade. We’ll probably visit the cemeteries with flowers. I may even spend a few moments explaining to my children that war is a horrible waste of life.” — Clifford Noyes of Manset/Southwest Harbor
“I like to go to my grandmother’s stone and bring something fun.” — Steve Bell of Southwest Harbor
“I think of poppies because of my grandfather who was in WWII.” — Kate Pickup-McMullin of Tremont